Two vandalize Venice building and spray paint swastikas

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Officers in Venice say two people broke into a business in Venice and spray painted swastikas and obscene language against Jews.

The incident happened late Monday night, at the 1000 block of Avenida Del Circo. The name of the business has been left out of the report, but 20-year-old Danielle Brown and 19-year-old Gavin Brown were arrested Tuesday.

It was all caught on the building’s Ring security camera, the victim watched the crime unfold. Police believe the suspects broke in through a sliding door.

The damage to the building is suspected to be around $20,000 and $25,000. Both suspects are in custody with a $21,500 bond. Their arraignment is set for October 8th, 2021.

