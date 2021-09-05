Sunday looks to be a good beach day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Labor Day weekend started with a few scattered storms but most of the coast stayed fairly quiet and sunny. As we head into Sunday, most areas will stay fairly dry aside from a stray shower with the best chances beings inland. Temperatures will range from the upper 80′s along the coast to the lower 90′s inland.

Labor Day, we ramp the storm chances back up to 30-40% with temperatures sticking around the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Best chances still look to be further inland but there is still and isolated chance along the coast.

Once we get past the long weekend, out typical afternoon storm chances make a return as we dive right into the middle part of the week with continued temperatures in the upper 80′s.

Keeping and eye on the Gulf as an area of disturbance moving across the Yucatan Peninsula looks to bring tropical moisture to the central and northern Gulf and looks to try to develop some type of weak cyclone along the Panhandle of Florida. This still is early but something to keep watch on as the moisture looks to move near areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

