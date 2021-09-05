Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sunday looks to be a good beach day

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Labor Day weekend started with a few scattered storms but most of the coast stayed fairly quiet and sunny. As we head into Sunday, most areas will stay fairly dry aside from a stray shower with the best chances beings inland. Temperatures will range from the upper 80′s along the coast to the lower 90′s inland.

Labor Day, we ramp the storm chances back up to 30-40% with temperatures sticking around the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Best chances still look to be further inland but there is still and isolated chance along the coast.

Once we get past the long weekend, out typical afternoon storm chances make a return as we dive right into the middle part of the week with continued temperatures in the upper 80′s.

Keeping and eye on the Gulf as an area of disturbance moving across the Yucatan Peninsula looks to bring tropical moisture to the central and northern Gulf and looks to try to develop some type of weak cyclone along the Panhandle of Florida. This still is early but something to keep watch on as the moisture looks to move near areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy with Sarasota County Sheriff's Office helps family members escape from Afghanistan.
Sarasota County Sheriff deputy helps his family flee from Afghanistan
Complaint filed against Venice chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch.
Complaint filed against Venice chiropractor signing medical exemptions for students
WWSB Generic Stock 6
2 people injured during overnight shooting in Bradenton
The latest forecast track for Hurricane Elsa.
Elsa gaining strength as bears down on Hispaniola; Florida still on guard
SMH reports 244 COVID positive cases in Friday report, 7 deaths in 24 hours

Latest News

Graphic
Mainly dry for the Labor Day Weekend!
WEATHER
First Alert Weather - 7:00am September 4, 2021
11wx
First Alert Weather - 11pm September 3, 2021
Keeping an eye in the Gulf for a potential development.
Saturday night forecast