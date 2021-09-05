Still mainly dry for the Labor Day Weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Afternoon thunderstorms will be at a minimum through Monday, then picking up again for the coming week. The few storms that popped up Saturday dropped 0.45″ for Lakewood Ranch, 0.23″ in Bradenton, while areas farther south stayed dry. Any storms that develop Sunday and Labor Day will be limited again. And our red tide situation is improving, with low concentrations reported for the majority of our Suncoast beaches.

Red Tide (Station)

Hurricane Larry continues to push northwest way out in the Atlantic Ocean. Otherwise, the tropics look fairly quiet as we head into the peak time of hurricane season. We are tracking a weak storm over Central American that has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next 5 days.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

