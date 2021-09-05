Advertise With Us
Labor Day could start off soggy

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -So far the long weekend has been fairly pleasant, especially today! The coast was filled with sunshine and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s. Now as we head into Labor Day, we ramp the rain chances back up. Labor Day does not look to be a wash out, best chances along the coast look to be early in the day, primarily before noon. Then some scattered storms inland as we approach the afternoon.

Once we get past the holiday weekend, the scattered storm chances around 40-50% will hang around for most of the week with temperatures in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s inland.

