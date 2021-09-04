Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota County Sheriff deputy helps his family flee from Afghanistan

Deputy with Sarasota County Sheriff's Office helps family members escape from Afghanistan.
Deputy with Sarasota County Sheriff's Office helps family members escape from Afghanistan.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputy Mubarak with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has an amazing story to tell.

”All of this happened so quick,” said Mubarak. “If you would have asked me two weeks ago, would you imagine the rest of your family being here in the states, I would say no, that’s unbelievable.”

But it is now a reality for Mubarak. He had been born and raised in Afghanistan. The former combat linguist for the U.S. military had just helped 33 of his family members flee the turmoil of Afghanistan for the United States.

“It was hard, it was very difficult for them,” said Mubarak. “They just couldn’t believe that they were able to go through the crowd to the airport, get on a plane and see themselves in the states.”

Now that they are in the United States, Mubarak is optimistic they will have great opportunities here, just like the life he has created in Sarasota for him and his family.

“It’s the dream, it’s what I wanted to do to be able to be in touch with the people, help the people, serve the people,” said Mubarak.

Mubarak had moved to Sarasota with his family back in March. He started working for the sheriff’s office in April. He had worked for several years with the cousin of Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman. Hoffman’s cousin had been a Marine Corps officer.

“It’s just amazing that as a five-year-old boy he was working in the fields of Afghanistan,” said Hoffman. “And now he’s here in beautiful Sarasota County, wearing a badge and protecting our citizens.”

Mubarak’s 33 family members are currently in Texas waiting to be able to make their way to Sarasota to start their new lives. They came to the United States with just their clothes on their backs. Donations are starting to come in. Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota just donated $60,000.

“They will come to Sarasota with nothing and I am very hopeful that we will get assistance from our community here, and they are safe and I feel comfortable they will be doing fine,” said Mubarak.

If you would like to help, a GoFundMe page has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/afghan-interpreter-family-relocation-mission.

