Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Mainly dry for the Labor Day Weekend!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lots of good news in the holiday weekend weather. Afternoon thunderstorms will be at a minimum through Monday, then picking up again for the coming week. And our red tide situation is improving, with low concentrations reported for the majority of our Suncoast beaches.

Red Tide
Red Tide(Station)

And, other than Hurricane Larry, which is getting stronger but is way out in the Atlantic Ocean, the tropics look fairly quiet as we head into the peak time of hurricane season. We are tracking a weak storm over Central American that has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next 5 days.

There is smoke from the wildfires in the western states that is overhead across much of the Gulf of Mexico. That smoke will give us somewhat hazy skies, and could also enhance our sunrise and sunset colors for the weekend.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Complaint filed against Venice chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch.
Complaint filed against Venice chiropractor signing medical exemptions for students
The brazen crime was captured on video.
Tampa Police looking for suspects in brazen theft
CCSO is hoping someone will recognize this theft suspect.
Charlotte County Sheriff searching for purse theft suspect
Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Venice, Fla. chiropractor at center of mask exemption controversy releases statement
WWSB Generic Stock 5
2 juveniles arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that injured 14-year-old

Latest News

ffn
Football Friday Night - August 27, 2021
ffn
Football Friday Night - September 3, 2021
cia
Rare look inside the CIA Museum
fl
Florida's financial outlook