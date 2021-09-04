Mainly dry for the Labor Day Weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lots of good news in the holiday weekend weather. Afternoon thunderstorms will be at a minimum through Monday, then picking up again for the coming week. And our red tide situation is improving, with low concentrations reported for the majority of our Suncoast beaches.

And, other than Hurricane Larry, which is getting stronger but is way out in the Atlantic Ocean, the tropics look fairly quiet as we head into the peak time of hurricane season. We are tracking a weak storm over Central American that has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next 5 days.

There is smoke from the wildfires in the western states that is overhead across much of the Gulf of Mexico. That smoke will give us somewhat hazy skies, and could also enhance our sunrise and sunset colors for the weekend.

