Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

2 people injured during overnight shooting in Bradenton

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men were transported to the hospital after a shooting, Saturday morning.

According to Bradenton Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 9th Ave W at 12:55 a.m.

On scene, they found one man with gunshot injuries to his upper body, and another man with a gunshot injury to his hand. Both men were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Detectives are actively investigating. They say this appears to be an isolated incident. It’s unknown if anyone was arrested.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Detective Carl Jones at (941) 932-9300. You may also email your information to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM or remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866- 634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Complaint filed against Venice chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch.
Complaint filed against Venice chiropractor signing medical exemptions for students
The brazen crime was captured on video.
Tampa Police looking for suspects in brazen theft
CCSO is hoping someone will recognize this theft suspect.
Charlotte County Sheriff searching for purse theft suspect
Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Venice, Fla. chiropractor at center of mask exemption controversy releases statement
WWSB Generic Stock 5
2 juveniles arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that injured 14-year-old

Latest News

Graphic
Mainly dry for the Labor Day Weekend!
ffn
Football Friday Night - August 27, 2021
ffn
Football Friday Night - September 3, 2021
cia
Rare look inside the CIA Museum