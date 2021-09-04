2 people injured during overnight shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men were transported to the hospital after a shooting, Saturday morning.

According to Bradenton Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 9th Ave W at 12:55 a.m.

On scene, they found one man with gunshot injuries to his upper body, and another man with a gunshot injury to his hand. Both men were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Detectives are actively investigating. They say this appears to be an isolated incident. It’s unknown if anyone was arrested.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Detective Carl Jones at (941) 932-9300. You may also email your information to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM or remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866- 634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

