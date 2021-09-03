SMH reports 244 COVID positive cases in Friday report, 7 deaths in 24 hours

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital says that they currently have 244 COVID positive patients, down slightly from 253 on Thursday. 83% of those patients were unvaccinated. They also reported 7 deaths in 24 hours.

There are also 108 individuals in the hospital’s ICU. The unit has increased the bed count to 120.

Officials at the hospital monitor cases to determine how many beds are needed for ICU.

Here is Friday’s summary:

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 777

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 241 (253 yesterday - Please note, an incorrect number was posted yesterday, Sept. 2. This is the corrected number)

Today’s ICU census: 108 (106 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 63 (69 yesterday)

% Unvaccinated COVID-positive patients in the hospital: 83%*

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 120

* Estimate based on vaccination status shared by patients or validated by an official source; this information is updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 16.6% (17.9% for week ending Aug. 27, 2021)

Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 6,998

**Patients who have tested negative: 104,240 **

** Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2, 2020.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update ***

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 4,129 (4,071 yesterday)

Patients treated/discharged: 5,059 (5,009 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}

Patient deaths: 361 (355 yesterday)

