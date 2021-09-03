Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota school board defends mask mandate in letter to state officials

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board has defended its mask mandate for students and staff, adopted last month in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order banning such mandates.

In a six-page letter to the state’s education commissioner, the board’s lawyer, Daniel DeLeo, said Sarasota officials are in compliance of state law, specifically the Parents’ Bill of Rights passed earlier this year by the Florida Legislature.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a notice Aug. 27 to Sarasota School Superintendent Brennan Asplen and School Board Chair Shirley Brown, demanding an explanation of why they are not complying with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order to include a no-strings-attached “opt-out” option for parents in its mask mandate.

Corcoran’s letter says any school policy must “at minimum” be in accordance with the Parents’ Bill of Rights, and threatens to withhold school board members’ salaries, “as well as other sanctions authorized by law,” until Sarasota officials change the policy.

DeLeo argues that Sarasota’s mask mandate, which only allows for exemptions due to medical reasons, does comply with the Parents’ Bill of Rights. DeLeo notes school boards cannot infringe on parents’ right “without demonstrating that such action is reasonable and necessary to achieve a compelling state interest.”

The letter argues that a global pandemic, the “immediate and recent threat to student health, safety and welfare posed by COVID-19 in Florida and Sarasota County,” is a compelling state interest.

DeLeo quoted Dr. Manuel Gordillo, an infectious disease specialist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, who testified at the Aug. 17 school board meeting, describing the situation in the county as a “public health crisis.” At that meeting, Gordillo said the school board would be “absolutely” justified in requiring masks be worn at schools.

DeLeo’s letter asks the state to not act on sanctions until lawsuits filed by other school districts are settled.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

