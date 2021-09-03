Pit bull who attacked owner in Englewood euthanized

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Blue, a dog that attacked its owner in Englewood on Aug. 18, has been euthanized.

According to Charlotte County Animal Control, the incident happened on Button Quail Drive. Deputies responded to the home after reports of a woman having seizures. Once on scene, the family dog attacked the couple.

The animal was Tasered by officers to get it under control. The couple was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where they are still recovering.

