Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with multiple counts of premeditated murder.(AP Photo/Joel Auerbach, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says a former student accused of murdering 17 people at a Florida high school cannot be called “animal” or “that thing” during his upcoming trial.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled Friday that it’s impossible to create a complete list of words prosecutors and witnesses won’t be allowed to use to describe Nikolas Cruz.

She sided with his lawyers in ruling out derogatory terms when he’s tried for the 2018 killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

But she rejected a defense request that Cruz not be called “school shooter,” “killer” or “murderer.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Complaint filed against Venice chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch.
Complaint filed against Venice chiropractor signing medical exemptions for students
Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Venice, Fla. chiropractor at center of mask exemption controversy releases statement
In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a...
Ask for COVID vaccine proof, face a $5,000 fine in Florida
The brazen crime was captured on video.
Tampa Police looking for suspects in brazen theft
New medical exemption forms in the Sarasota County School District stirring up controversy.
Revised mask exemption forms in Sarasota schools raising questions and concerns

Latest News

Police officer runs after chicken
Police officer chases chicken across the road
COVID-19 testing site at Ed Smith Stadium
Ed Smith Stadium COVID-19 testing site open on Labor Day
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
Sarasota County School District Maultsby investigation
Sarasota school board defends mask mandate in letter to state officials