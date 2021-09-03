Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Orlando airport crowds forecast to exceed pre-pandemic pack

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Traffic at Florida’s busiest airport this holiday weekend is forecast to exceed pre-pandemic crowds.

Officials at Orlando International Airport said Wednesday that this Labor Day weekend they are expecting more than 303,000 departures, a 7% increase above Labor Day weekend in 2019.

If it pans out, that forecast will be more than double what the Orlando airport experienced during the Labor Day weekend travel period last year.

The official holiday travel period starts Thursday and ends next Tuesday.

The busiest travel day of the holiday weekend is expected to be on Saturday when Orlando International Airport is forecast to have more than 53,000 departures.

Before the pandemic started in the U.S. in March 2020, the theme park mecca was the most visited place in the U.S., with 76 million visitors in 2019. That figure fell to 35.3 million visitors last year.

“This holiday it appears many travelers are soaking in the last bit of summer by taking a trip to Orlando,” the airport said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Complaint filed against Venice chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch.
Complaint filed against Venice chiropractor signing medical exemptions for students
Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Venice, Fla. chiropractor at center of mask exemption controversy releases statement
In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a...
Ask for COVID vaccine proof, face a $5,000 fine in Florida
The brazen crime was captured on video.
Tampa Police looking for suspects in brazen theft
New medical exemption forms in the Sarasota County School District stirring up controversy.
Revised mask exemption forms in Sarasota schools raising questions and concerns

Latest News

SMH reports 244 COVID positive cases in Friday report, 7 deaths in 24 hours
Suspect caught on camera breaking into Cheap Smokes
Cheap Smokes in Englewood searching for ‘short, feminine’ burglar
COVID-19 testing site at Ed Smith Stadium
Ed Smith Stadium COVID-19 testing site open on Labor Day
Sarasota County School District Maultsby investigation
Sarasota school board defends mask mandate in letter to state officials