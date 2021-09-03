Advertise With Us
Morning storms possible again on Friday

Hurricane Larry to become major storm this weekend
Satellite image of Larry as it heads WNW
Satellite image of Larry as it heads WNW(NOAA)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The system which has brought us morning storms lately will stick around for one more day and then head out of here by the weekend. Now granted we will still see a few storms over the weekend they should be mainly in the afternoon and evening and should be scattered and not as numerous as we have seen lately.

Good chance for morning storms again
Good chance for morning storms again(WWSB)

On Friday expect to see a little more sunshine to start the day but still a pretty good chance to have some storms scattered about the Gulf working their way onshore through the late morning and early afternoon. The rain chance is at 50% through the day tapering off to 30% by Friday evening.

Saturday we will see only a 20% chance for a morning shower or two with a 40% chance for scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80′s near the beach and low 90′s inland.

Sunday look for mostly sunny skies and only a 30% chance for scattered storms with a high near 90. Winds will be light out of the southeast with a little sea breeze developing later in the day.

Labor day is looking good with partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for scattered storms and a high around 90.

For your back to work forecast expect to see a slight increase in our late day storms but most of the day should be nice with partly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for rain.

Boaters expect wind out of the west at 10 knots and seas running around 2 feet with a light chop on the waters. Should be a good boating weekend as well with fairly light winds each day.

Expected to explode into a cat. 4 by Sunday
Expected to explode into a cat. 4 by Sunday(National Hurricane Center)

In the tropics we are watching hurricane Larry in the far eastern Atlantic. Larry is expected to become the 3rd major storm of the season with winds up to 140 mph by late this weekend. Right now it appears that Larry will bend northwestward and get carried into the open waters of the Atlantic. We will be monitoring this storm all next week to see if it makes a break toward the west but that is unlikely.

There is another wave behind Larry off the coast of Africa which has a chance of becoming the next organized storm next week. There is another one in the western Caribbean that will be moving to the WNW across central America and possibly into the SW Gulf of Mexico. None of the systems will have any impact on our weather for the next 5 days.

