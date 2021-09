MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Pride Committee has announced plans to postpone the Manatee Pride Festival.

After reviewing the number of COVID-19 cases in the area as well as hospitalizations and death, the committee decided to postpone the upcoming Pride Festival on Sept. 18.

The festival will now be held March 5, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.