Humane Society of Sarasota County opens doors to rescues from Louisiana shelters

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the Humane Society of Sarasota County will be offering help to shelters affected by the storm.

Several animal shelters in Louisiana were damaged by the Category 4 storm. With a newly renovated space, HSSC is going to make room for at least 20 cats and dogs. The animals will be arriving on a chartered flight this weekend.

“The damage caused by Hurricane Ida left many animal shelters in Louisiana struggling to provide care to the animals that survived the storm,” said Anna Gonce, Executive Director of HSSC. “We are grateful to have the space and resources right now to help these animals. Those of us on the Gulf Coast have to support each other. The next time, it could be us asking for help.”

To view adoptable animals to make a donation click here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

