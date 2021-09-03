Ed Smith Stadium COVID-19 testing site open on Labor Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 testing site at Ed Smith Stadium will be open on Labor Day. All other COVID-19 testing sites will be closed for the weekend.

The drive-through testing site will offer PCR testing only is operated by Real Diagnostics, and CDR Maguire. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

