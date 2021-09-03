A day of dodging showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Waking up this morning on the Suncoast, we have has a few isolated showers move ashore. However, heading down towards Ft. Myers, more showers are moving through for the morning commute. As we take a look out in the Gulf, there is a spread of isolated showers that will gain some energy once the sun rises.

These showers in the Gulf will move ashore through the day but it won’t be a constant rainfall throughout the day. By the afternoon and evening, rain chances dwindle and we may get a few peaks of sun and evening plans should be dry.

The long weekend will kick off with an evening scattered storm chance but that rain chance become more isolated for Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Larry continues to gain strength and is expected to obtain major status. Although the track maintains course in the Atlantic, we will keep an eye on any changes.

