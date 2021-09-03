Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Cheap Smokes in Englewood searching for ‘short, feminine’ burglar

Suspect caught on camera breaking into Cheap Smokes
Suspect caught on camera breaking into Cheap Smokes(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Cheap Smokes is hoping someone will recognize the “short, feminine” individual caught on camera breaking into their store.

The individual broke into the store and had an Adidas duffle bag and white sneakers, as well as dark jogging pants and a white hoodie. During the burglary, the suspect cut him or herself on some glass.

The store tells ABC7 the thief took miscellaneous smoke shop items like vape devices, rolling papers and some of their glass accessories. No money or higher-priced items were stolen.

If you recognize this person, please contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The store is closed for cleanup and will hopefully be open soon, owners said.

