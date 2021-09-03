Advertise With Us
Charlotte County Sheriff searching for purse theft suspect

CCSO is hoping someone will recognize this theft suspect.
CCSO is hoping someone will recognize this theft suspect.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials are hoping someone will recognize this incredibly clear photo of a purse theft suspect in a bank drive-thru.

On July 27, the pictured suspect stole a purse including the victim’s personal identification and credit cards. The victim was notified that a transaction was conducted at the local BB&T Bank in Englewood where the subject used the victim’s personal ID, wrote a counterfeit check, and obtained $1,450.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officials took the opportunity on social media to mock the suspect who didn’t seem to realize how clear bank cameras are, “This is a PRICELESS shot... someone has to recognize her. We’re hoping to cash her outside, how ‘bout dat?”

Anyone with information regarding this case, and who wishes to remain anonymous, and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app or calling the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

