A change in weather for weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a fairly stormy work week look for improving things for the holiday weekend as high pressure builds back in over the area. We will still see a few storms but they will be scattered and mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will still warm into the low 90′s each afternoon.

Some great news for folks heading to the beach as the latest red tide is showing no detectable samples for Manatee and Sarasota County beaches. This is the first time we have seen this in over 2 months. The FWC report is still showing some moderate to high concentrations off of Clearwater beach and down south just south of Englewood beach.

For boaters look for light winds out of the east to northeast at 5-10 mph switching around to the west near the coast as the sea breeze kicks in. Seas will be running less than 2 feet and expect smooth conditions on the waters. The marine forecast for the rest of the Holiday weekend is calling for seas less than 2 feet and variable winds less than 10 knots.

Saturday we will have a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two near the coast during the morning and then a 40% chance for a scattered storm in the afternoon as the sea breeze begins to move inland. The high at the beach will be 88 and near 90 elsewhere.

Sunday look for mostly sunny skies in the morning and then a few clouds in the afternoon with a 30% chance for a few widely scattered storms late in the day. The high on Sunday near 90. The average high is 91 degrees and lows in the mid 70′s.

For Labor day look for the great weather to continue with generally fair skies and a small chance for a few late day storms. The rain chance stays at 30% for rain with winds light out of the ENE turning to the W. at 5 mph.

Expected to gain strength this weekend (National Hurricane Center)

In the tropics hurricane Larry continues to gain strength in the south central Atlantic. It is expected to move to the NW over the weekend and become a major hurricane with winds up to 140 mph and gusts up to 165 mph by Sunday as it heads toward Bermuda.

Tropics remain busy (National Hurricane Center)

We are watching another area over Central America and is projected to move to the NW into the SW Gulf of Mexico by early next week and possibly develop into a weak tropical low. We are in the clear for now but we still have a long way to go.

