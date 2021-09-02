Weather to close COVID testing site in Sarasota Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 testing site at the RL Taylor Community Center will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather, the Department of Health-Sarasota said.

They are planning to be open Friday and Saturday as scheduled, weather permitting, according to local DOH spokesman Steve Huard.

The other three public testing sites will be open today as scheduled, but may need to close periodically throughout the day due to weather.

Also, most sites will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday except the Ed Smith Stadium location.

The walk-up testing sites in Sarasota County are:

Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Rd., Sarasota. Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing. This site is operated by Nomi Health. Closed Labor Day.

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. Open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PCR and Rapid COVID-19 testing is available. This site is operated by Lab Services. Closed Labor Day.

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port. Open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PCR and Rapid COVID-19 testing is available. This site is operated by Lab Services. Closed Labor Day.

Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota. This drive-thru site will offer PCR testing only and will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site is operated by Real Diagnostics, and CDR Maguire. Open Labor Day.

All four sites will test anyone regardless of symptoms. Testing is free.

Due to current demand individuals being tested are advised results can take up to 48 hours to be received.

All individuals being tested MUST register with the COVID testing site that will be testing them.

Huard said there are also other locations throughout the county to obtain a test, including CVS, Walgreens, America’s Pharmacy, Ellenton Urgent Care and Sarasota Memorial Urgent Care Centers.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.