Trial postponed for family that sold ‘Miracle Mineral’ bleach solution as COVID-19 cure

Hazmat and Law Enforcement responded to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla (WWSB) - The Manatee County family accused of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a coronavirus cure through their Florida-based church will have their trial postponed until March 2022 as two of the defendants fight extradition.

Defendant, Mark Grenon and his three sons, Defendants, Jonathan, Jordan, and Joseph Grenon, “are charged with leading a decade-long conspiracy in which they sold toxic bleach as a ‘miracle’ cure for a litany of serious diseases and disorders, including cancer, Alzheimer’s, autism, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, and, most recently, COVID-19.”

A federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment charging the defendants with one count each of conspiracy to commit fraud and two counts each of criminal contempt, according to court records.

Mark Grenon is the archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, based in Bradenton, Florida. They ended up selling about a million dollars worth of Grenon’s “Medical Mineral Solution” and refused to stop despite orders from the FDA.

Defendants, Mark and Joseph Grenon are presently in Colombia, contesting “extradition proceedings initiated by the United States to secure their return to the Southern District of Florida for prosecution.”

