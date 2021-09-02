Advertise With Us
Tampa Police looking for subjects in brazen theft

The brazen crime was captured on video.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Police say two suspects followed victims from another store and waited to smash and dash with pricey merchandise.

Tampa PD say that two suspects were caught on camera working together to rob the victims from the International Mall to Home Depot.

The victims purchased merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store located within the mall. The suspects then followed the victims to the Home Depot at Dale Mabry Hwy N where they waited until the victims left the vehicle unattended to enter Home Depot and smashed in the rear window taking the victims merchandise.

The suspects were last seen in a white colored BMW 5 Series sedan (2010-2017 model year).

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc.

