Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix

"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from...
"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Festivus came early this year.

Popular ‘90s sitcom “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix.

People will be able to stream all the hijinks with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer on Oct. 1.

Netflix signed a five-year streaming deal with Sony Pictures after its contract ended with Hulu.

“Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Venice chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms, as school board limits who can sign them
Bradenton Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Graphic
Rainy Season is back - and Tropical Storm Larry is developing!
Parents plan mask-less walk in to show discontent with mask mandate in Sarasota County schools.
Sarasota schools processing mask exemptions; state begins noncompliance investigation

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 1
Morgan Johnson Road will be closed for 3 months starting Sept. 13
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll tops 25 after Ida remnants slam stunned Northeast
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb
What's left of Hurricane Ida unleashed deadly and historic flooding across the New York City...
Ida unleashes deadly flooding across Northeast
The Supreme Court has formally denied a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state...
Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion ban