Rain, rain and more rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You may need to allow for some extra drive time for your commute Thursday morning and kids may need an umbrella for drop off to school. and possibly even pick up. A line of low pressure will continue to hang near SW Florida which will bring more downpours in on Thursday as moisture moves in along the trough on a west to southwest wind.

Line of low pressure continues to bring a good chance for storms Thursday (WWSB)

We will see variable cloudiness with a 70% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms through the day. Some of the rain will be heavy at times with some gusty winds. Not everyone will see the rain as it will tend to focus near the coast. Temperatures will be a few degrees below average with highs in the mid to upper 80′s.

Friday this system begins to pull out and weaken as high pressure will build back in from the north. We will still see some scattered storms at anytime during the day with a high around 88 degrees. The rain chance on Friday is at 50%.

For Labor day weekend we can expect a return a more normal summer pattern move back in with more sunshine in the morning followed by a few late day storms developing inland and pushing back toward the Gulf during the late afternoon. With more sunshine expected look for highs to bounce back to the low 90′s inland and upper 80′s near the beaches. The rain chance on Saturday is 40%.

Sunday looks nice with mostly sunny skies in the a.m. and then partly cloudy during the late afternoon with a few late day storms popping up here and there. The rain chance on Sunday only at 30%.

Labor day we will see similar conditions as high pressure holds firm and brings us some nice late summer weather with a high of 90.

The boating weather is calling winds out of the west at 15 knots and seas running 2 to 4 feet with a moderate chop on the waters. Winds and seas will be much higher near some of the storms moving in from the Gulf throughout the day.

In the tropics we are watching tropical cyclone Larry way out in the far eastern Atlantic. This storm is expected to become a major hurricane in the central Atlantic by the weekend. This would make it the 3rd major hurricane of the busy 2021 season.

Staying away from land for now (National Hurricane Center)

Larry looks to be staying out in the open waters of the Atlantic over the next 5 days. We are also watching the western Caribbean. It has a slight chance for developing over the next couple of days. Even if it did develop it looks to head west into the SW Gulf of Mexico early next week far away from Florida.

Elsewhere not much happening at this time.

