Question of the Day: Should businesses be fined for requiring proof of COVID vaccine to enter?

Norwegian says the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron...
Norwegian says the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, jeopardizes the health and safety of passengers and crew.(Source: CNN, KITV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 16 states, including Florida, are fining businesses if they demand proof of vaccination.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports in the state and has had an ongoing legal battle with Norwegian Cruise Lines, which wants to require passengers to show proof of vaccination.

Last month, a judge ruled in favor of Norwegian.

Sound off on today’s poll question.

