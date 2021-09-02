Question of the Day: Should businesses be fined for requiring proof of COVID vaccine to enter?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 16 states, including Florida, are fining businesses if they demand proof of vaccination.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports in the state and has had an ongoing legal battle with Norwegian Cruise Lines, which wants to require passengers to show proof of vaccination.

Last month, a judge ruled in favor of Norwegian.

