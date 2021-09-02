North Port 911, nonemergency call center down due to electrical issue

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port says its 911 and nonemergency lines are currently down.

The City tweeted Thursday that an electrical issue was filling the rooms with smoke. As crews work to figure out the issue, 911 calls will be handled by Sarasota County until North Port is back online.

Currently, 911 calls and non-emergency calls are being handled by Sarasota County. The non-emergency number is 941-316-1201.



A likely electrical issue impacting services, filling rooms with smoke. We should have it handled shortly. #Fun



Thank you. We will update ASAP. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 2, 2021

