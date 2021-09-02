New medical exemption forms for the Sarasota County School District raising questions and concerns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new medical exemption form for students to opt-out of wearing a mask is raising a lot of questions.

“Now they’re attempting to limit the specific providers who can provide those exemptions, discriminatorily leaving out chiropractors,” said Bryan Kessler, attorney for Dr. Dan Busch.

Kessler says what the Sarasota County School District is doing is wrong. With the new form, medical exemptions can only be signed by medical doctors, osteopathic physicians, and advanced registered nurse practitioners.

“When you look at the school board face mask policy itself, it states that students can be exempted for medical reasons,” said Kessler. “The policy itself does not limit the providers from whom those medical reasons come from.”

Hundreds of children had the prior medical exemption form signed by Busch, and that raised concerns from the school district over the legality of those forms. Busch tells ABC7 that all of the exemptions are legitimate and he even turned away numerous people. Sarasota County School Board Chair Shirley Brown says the mask mandate and new medical exemption forms is the right thing to do.

“It’s unfortunate that there are some people out there that are offering exemptions that are bogus,” said Brown. “This doesn’t work unless we are all working together on this.”

There is concern from parents that the medical exemptions signed by Busch prior to the release of the new form will be rejected. The school district says they are reviewing each of the exemptions. Parents will be notified if there is an issue with the medical exemption form. Kessler says, as of right now up to 30 of these exemptions have been rejected.

“Dr. Busch at this point in time is considering all the options,” said Kessler. “I’m certainly willing to hear from parents whose student exemption forms have been rejected by the school board to discuss potential options going forward.”

This issue is expected to be discussed at the Sarasota County School Board’s next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

