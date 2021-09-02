Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Morgan Johnson Road will be closed for 3 months starting Sept. 13

WWSB Generic Stock 1
WWSB Generic Stock 1(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works has announced that there will be a closure of Morgan Johnson Road to allow for crews to complete a new project.

The closure will impact Morgan Johnson Road (57 St. E.) and 44th Avenue East, between 38th Avenue East and Caruso Road (60 St. E.).

Manatee County Works will be finishing work on the 44 Ave East Roadway Extension Project, which will realign Morgan Johnson Road and 44th Avenue East, south to Caruso Road. Crews will also be adding more bike lanes, adding drainage improvements and roadway lighting. The change will provide an additional east-west connection to residents between Lakewood Ranch and the barrier islands.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, and is expected to last three months, ending Fri., Dec. 17.  A detour will be in effect which will utilize 38th Avenue East and 62nd Street East. Motorists who frequently travel in this area are encouraged to find alternative routes to reach their destinations. Residents are encouraged to learn more about the 44 Avenue East Roadway Extension project at https://44thaveeast.com. Residents with concerns should contact Ogden Clark, Strategic Affairs Manager, at (941) 708-7450 Ext. 7432 or ogden.clark@mymanatee.org.   For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501. You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/manatee.county.fl and on Twitter @ManateeGov.

