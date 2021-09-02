A gloomy Thursday morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Waking up on this Thursday morning, you’ll see rain showers move in from the Gulf. The scattered showers, coupled with the cloudy skies, will lead to a fairly dreary morning and afternoon with more pleasant temperatures in the lower 80s.

Scattered rain and storms will continue into the afternoon but become more isolated later in the day. By nightfall, rain starts to push out, leaving us with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies overnight.

We end the week with more of these scattered storms and temperatures slowly climbing as we approach the long weekend. Rain chances dwindle substantially for the entire weekend, at most an isolated shower will be what we see while temperatures rise closer to the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Overnight, Tropical Storm Larry became a hurricane and is forecasted to become a major hurricane into next week, but the track holds it out in the Atlantic, not affecting the U.S.

