Family, friends, and fellow first responders pay tribute to Manatee Deputy who passed after COVID battle

Deputy Douglas Clark, who died of COVID, was given a line of duty funeral.
Deputy Douglas Clark, who died of COVID, was given a line of duty funeral.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Huge crowds gathered to say their final farewell to Manatee County Deputy Douglas Clark.

Clark, 67, passed away after nearly two weeks in a hospital battling COVID-19. Clark joined the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in February 2008, and served in the corrections bureau for 13 years, most recently overseeing inmate work projects in the jail’s Road Gang Unit. His colleagues remember him as responsible and caring, a press release said.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Clark”, said Sheriff Rick Wells. “I ask that you please keep his family, friends and the entire MCSO family in your thoughts and prayers.”

His family, friends and other first responders gathered Thursday at Simmons Loop Baptist Church in Riverview.

For the first part of the service it rained ,but as mourners made their way outside the sky cleared. A bagpiper played Taps and Amazing Grace and a final call for the deputy was played over Manatee County dispatch.

