Family, friends, and fellow first responders pay tribute to Manatee Deputy who passed after COVID battle

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Huge crowds gathered to say their final farewell to Manatee County Deputy Douglas Clark.

Clark, 67, passed away after nearly two weeks in a hospital battling COVID-19. Clark joined the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in February 2008, and served in the corrections bureau for 13 years, most recently overseeing inmate work projects in the jail’s Road Gang Unit. His colleagues remember him as responsible and caring, a press release said.

Honoring @ManateeSheriff Deputy Douglas Clark. Clark passed away last month after a nearly two week hospital battle with COVID-19. @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/kjbzPZKXuc — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) September 2, 2021

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Clark”, said Sheriff Rick Wells. “I ask that you please keep his family, friends and the entire MCSO family in your thoughts and prayers.”

His family, friends and other first responders gathered Thursday at Simmons Loop Baptist Church in Riverview.

For the first part of the service it rained ,but as mourners made their way outside the sky cleared. A bagpiper played Taps and Amazing Grace and a final call for the deputy was played over Manatee County dispatch.

LAST CALL: A tribute for a Manatee County deputy loved by many whose life was lost after a fight with COVID. Deputy Douglas Clark is described as caring, a happy face, and always “happy to see you.” @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/sf7PM2Hplw — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) September 2, 2021

