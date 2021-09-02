Charlotte traffic patrol focused on distracted, drunk driving

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies made 77 traffic stops last weekend, as part of a concentrated effort to curb distracted driving and drunk driving, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

From Aug. 27-29, the traffic unit gave out 77 citation and made 10 arrests.

“We continue to see severe crashes throughout the county, most commonly caused by distracted driving,” Sheriff Bill Prummell was quoted in a news release. “These results are from only one weekend and these citations could have absolutely been avoided by putting safety first.”

In all, deputies recorded:

77 traffic stops;

49 citations issued;

32 warnings issued;

10 arrests (two for no driver’s license, three for driving with a suspended license and five or DUI;

1 adult pre-arrest diversion issued for possession of marijuana.

Fourteen traffic stops for texting were made, resulting in 12 citations and two warnings.

In addition, on Saturday, Aug. 28, several major crashes on Interstate 75 resulting in nine traffic citations; eight for traveling in the breakdown lane when traffic was stopped for crash; and one for driving the wrong way on an exit ramp while traffic was stopped for a crash.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.