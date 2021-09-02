Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Charges dropped against women taking video of police

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a woman in South Florida whose arrest for video recording a traffic stop caused a local police department to pause enforcing an ordinance that critics said allowed officers to arrest people for filming them.

The prosecutor for Miami Beach on Thursday dropped the case against Mariyah Maple, 27, who was arrested in July after she had been recording a traffic stop.

The New York woman was one of over a dozen people arrested in July under a new ordinance touted to protect police officers from belligerent crowds but criticized as a way for cops to crack down on people lawfully recording them.

The Miami Herald obtained video that showed Maple’s arrest report depicted a significantly different version of what video showed happened during her arrest. Of the 13 people arrested under the ordinance, all were Black, and most involved people filming police, according to the Herald.

After the Herald reported on the arrest, as well as other allegations of excessive force, the Miami Beach police said it would pause enforcing the ordinance.

The ordinance passed in June made it illegal to “approach or remain within 20 feet” of a city police officer, with the “intent to impede, provoke or harass” an officer engaged in lawful duties, after receiving a warning. Miami Beach officials and the city’s police union said it was needed to protect officers from the raucous crowds that descend each year on South Beach’s famed tourist district during spring break.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Venice chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms, as school board limits who can sign them
Bradenton Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Graphic
Rainy Season is back - and Tropical Storm Larry is developing!
Parents plan mask-less walk in to show discontent with mask mandate in Sarasota County schools.
Sarasota schools processing mask exemptions; state begins noncompliance investigation

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 1
Morgan Johnson Road will be closed for 3 months starting Sept. 13
(Source: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
Charlotte traffic patrol focused on distracted, drunk driving
scriptalk
Suncoast company En-Vision America helps vision impaired gain independence
Active shooter rumor at Riverview High proves false