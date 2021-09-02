Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Active shooter rumor at Riverview High proves false

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County school officials were busy quelling a rumor of an active shooter Thursday morning.

Major news networks, including ABC and CNN were calling the district after a Tweet indicated there was an active shooter at Riverview High School. “Active shooter and Riverview High. Kids hiding in classroom closets,” the tweet from @LocklearSarah said. The tweet has since been deleted.

School officials and Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies quickly determined there was no emergency. The school sent out it’s own notice on Twitter.

The incident hit a raw nerve as several others have occurred around the country this week:

  • A student died after being shot at a Winston-Salem, North Carolina, high school Wednesday. Officials report the suspect, who is also believed to be a student, is now in custody.
  • A active shooter hoax caused a lockdown in Hawkins County, Tennessee, school Tuesday.
  • One student was shot Monday after gunfire at a Wilmington, North Carolina high school.
  • And Thursday, deputies in Jensen Beach, Florida, are looking for the author of a “hit list” with nine targeted high school students found crumpled on the floor of one of the school’s science classrooms.

