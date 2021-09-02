2 juveniles arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that injured 14-year-old

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives have arrested two juveniles in connection with a drive-by shooting that sent a 14-year-old boy the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a private residence in the 600 block of 21st Road East on Tuesday. When investigators arrived, they were notified that a 14-year-old was shot in the leg and had been driven to Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Bradenton PD. Both suspects have been charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. One of the pair was also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

