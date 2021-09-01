Venice Farmers market returns with new COVID precautions

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Farmers Market will return Sept. 4, after city officials approved a safety plan in response to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the city announced Wednesday.

“The plan has been reviewed by our staff and meets or exceeds all standard safety features. The market will resume this weekend, on Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon. City staff has worked closely with the Farmers Market management to ensure a safe re-entry into the public forum,” City Manager Ed Lavallee said in an email Wednesday morning.

The city suspended issuing permits Aug. 24 for all special events scheduled for public property due to the rise of COVID-19 cases. That caused a great deal of dismay among citizens and businesses, looking forward to a full slate of fall events.

Venice MainStreet, the sponsor of numerous special events, including a downtown craft festival scheduled Sept. 4-5, worked with the city to produce a safety protocol previously used for a similar event in June.

The Farmer’s Market, held on Saturdays near City Hall, submitted a similar plan to be able to reopen this weekend.

The COVID plans include items like: determining the available square footage and calculated patron capacity limits based on CDC guidelines (6 foot distancing); soft gating and designated entrance and exit locations; signage recommending masks and social distancing for patrons; mask requirements for workers/vendors; gate keepers to monitor crowd size; and masks available for patrons.

Even though the outdoor events are returning, the city is still enforcing extra precautions inside city buildings, including the following:

The wearing of masks for City employees when engaged in business with the public

Increased placement and use of sanitation stations in public buildings

Frequent full-room fogging and sanitizing of public buildings

Staff and other internal meetings to be virtual when possible, on Teams or Zoom

Remote and virtual working options for selected City employees

