Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Venice chiropractor says he’s doing nothing wrong with filling out medical exemptions, opting students out of wearing a mask

Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Many say chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch is a hero to them, while others say he should have his license removed.

Busch was signing more than 100 medical exemptions for students on Monday to opt-out of wearing a mask in Sarasota County schools. There are some who say he and others in his practice have overstepped their authority.

“Every evaluation that I performed was very specific and I performed them in my scope of practice,” said Busch. “I had to stay very specific to the diagnosis that were in my wheelhouse, there are plenty that weren’t.”

Although Busch says he turned away numerous people, he says he also helped many people that are in need of mask relief.

“What was so touching is that how many people actually broke down crying because they felt so helpless, and it hit me to have that opportunity to allow the parents to have a choice,” said Busch.

Another event could happen at the office this weekend, and Busch says that event could include medical doctors who want to help.

The Sarasota County School District says they are going through all medical exemption forms to make sure they are valid. They are involving their legal counsel as well.

“We would hope that everybody would be ethical and do what’s necessary for the betterment of our community and our students,” Craig Maniglia, Director of Communications for the Sarasota County School District.

“I have not directly heard from the school district but I am more than happy to sit down with the school district,” said Busch. “I’m not trying to do something that’s shady, irrefutable, unethical. I’ll sit down, I would be happy to come to them.”

Late Tuesday night ABC7 learned that the Sarasota County School District will not be accepting the chiropractor’s exemptions starting on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

“The School Board’s face mask policy mandates that students, employees, visitors, and vendors wear face masks unless they meet certain exceptions or qualify for legally-required accommodations,” stated a letter from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brennan Asplen.

The School Board will now only accept the updated medical exception form, which you can find by clicking here.

“I hope each of you know that my number our priority is to keep your children safe so that they can continue to learn at the highest levels possible,” the letter stated. “I appreciate everyone’s understanding as we collectively work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our schools.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a two-car crash early Monday morning
Woman dies in Charlotte County crash; DUI suspect faces charges
Jeffery Michael Reinke
Sarasota man arrested in hit-and-run crash
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Venice chiropractor signing forms to opt-out children from wearing a mask in Sarasota County schools
Bradenton Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning
Manatee County Board enacts plan to close classrooms with COVID outbreaks

Latest News

Rain chances going up next couple of days
Rain chances increasing here due to Ida
Fatal hit-and-run investigation in Tampa
Tampa Police searching for suspects in fatal hit-and-run
WWSB Generic Stock 5
14-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Bradenton
GF Default - Video: SMH, Venice Regional Approved For
SMH has 4 ICU beds remaining according to daily report