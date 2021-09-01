Sarasota Schools have received somewhere between 1,700 and 2,000 mask mandate exemptions

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools say they have received somewhere between 1,700 and 2,000 medical mask exemptions so far.

The school has been sending students without masks home or into ISS classrooms if they do not comply with the mandate. Sarasota County does not have an opt-out option for parents but medical exemptions are allowed.

A local chiropractor in Venice was writing medical notes for students. The district replied by specifying which medical notes were accepted.

The School Board will now only accept the updated medical exception form, which you can find by clicking here.

Quick follow-up on this: We’ve received approximately 1,700 – 2,000 medical exceptions out of over 40,000 students and staff so far.

