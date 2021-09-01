Sarasota Memorial Hospital records 3 more COVID-19 deaths

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital officials have reported three more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Since March of 2020, there have been 4,071 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The total number of deaths has risen to 351, whereas on Tuesday the number of deaths was 348.

As of Wednesday, the hospital has 799 patients in total, with 265 of those patients being COVID-positive. That is down from 272 from Tuesday. The ICU is holding 108 patients, with 69 of those patients being COVID-positive. On Tuesday, the ICU was holding 110 patients, with 68 of them being COVID-positive.

83% of COVID-19 patients in the hospital are unvaccinated, according to SMH’s report. That percentage is regularly updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

The hospital currently has 839 total hospital beds and 120 ICU beds.

SMH’s seven-day positivity rate is at 17.2%, compared to 17.9% for the week ending Aug. 27. They have had 6,892 patients testing positive - excluding repeat positives - and 103,639 patients test negative since March 2, 2020.

If you would like to stay updated with these numbers, you can visit SMH’s Coroanvirus Daily News Update page on their website.

