Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota Memorial Hospital records 3 more COVID-19 deaths

File photo of Sarasota Memorial Hospital
File photo of Sarasota Memorial Hospital(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital officials have reported three more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Since March of 2020, there have been 4,071 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The total number of deaths has risen to 351, whereas on Tuesday the number of deaths was 348.

As of Wednesday, the hospital has 799 patients in total, with 265 of those patients being COVID-positive. That is down from 272 from Tuesday. The ICU is holding 108 patients, with 69 of those patients being COVID-positive. On Tuesday, the ICU was holding 110 patients, with 68 of them being COVID-positive.

83% of COVID-19 patients in the hospital are unvaccinated, according to SMH’s report. That percentage is regularly updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

The hospital currently has 839 total hospital beds and 120 ICU beds.

SMH’s seven-day positivity rate is at 17.2%, compared to 17.9% for the week ending Aug. 27. They have had 6,892 patients testing positive - excluding repeat positives - and 103,639 patients test negative since March 2, 2020.

If you would like to stay updated with these numbers, you can visit SMH’s Coroanvirus Daily News Update page on their website.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Venice chiropractor signing forms to opt-out children from wearing a mask in Sarasota County schools
Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Venice chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms, as school board limits who can sign them
Florida hospitals ‘cautiously optimistic’ as COVID cases dip slightly
WWSB Generic Stock 5
14-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in Bradenton

Latest News

Palmetto COVID testing and vaccination site.
DOH-Manatee to close Palmetto COVID-19 vaccination site
Parents plan mask-less walk in to show discontent with mask mandate in Sarasota County schools.
Sarasota schools processing 1,700 to 2,000 mask mandate exemptions; state begins noncompliance investigation
Most Sarasota County offices to be closed Monday for Labor Day
Mote Marine and Laboratory
Sarasota’s Mote Marine and Laboratory rescues orphaned manatee calf