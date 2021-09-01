Rainy Season is back - And Tropical Storm Larry is developing!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking more moisture and a trof of Low pressure today for the first September rain, starting Wednesday afternoon, continuing Thursday and Friday. The clouds and rain potential keep our temperatures in the 80s for a cooler start to the month. A little drier air moves in for Labor Day weekend. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is still possible, but the weekend chances are on the lower side. There’s not much change to our red tide situation, but several beaches reported jellyfish again Tuesday.

Red Tide (Station)

We’re tracking two more potential storms in the Atlantic this morning. One coming off the African coast is likely to become Tropical Storm Larry today, but also stay in the Atlantic. And a weak area of storminess is in the southern Caribbean, but with only a 20% chance of developing for the next 5 days. Early September is the peak time for hurricane season, with September 10th the peak day for activity. We’ll keep a close eye on these storms as they push west across the Atlantic!

Tropical Outlook (Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.