Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

North Carolina school on lockdown after shooting on campus

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at Mount Tabor High School.(WXII via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina high school is on lockdown afternoon after a shooting on campus.

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted that a shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday and the department had secured the campus.

The department said it was “actively investigating what happened” but had no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Venice chiropractor signing forms to opt-out children from wearing a mask in Sarasota County schools
Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Venice chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms, as school board limits who can sign them
Florida hospitals ‘cautiously optimistic’ as COVID cases dip slightly
WWSB Generic Stock 5
14-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in Bradenton

Latest News

Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows
in this areal photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand Isle,...
Hurricane Ida and aftermath in Louisiana
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Couple 'bills' wedding guest no-shows
Mote Marine and Laboratory
Mote Marine and Laboratory rescues orphaned manatee calf
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum