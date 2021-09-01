Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Mote Marine and Laboratory rescues orphaned manatee calf

Mote Marine and Laboratory
Mote Marine and Laboratory(Mote)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine and Laboratory was called to Venice after someone called in an orphaned manatee calf in Venice.

The female calf weighed 44 pounds ad was transported by Florida Fish and Wildlife to Zoo Tampa.

If you see a distressed or deceased manatee in the Sarasota or Manatee counties, call Mote’s 24/7 hotline at 888-345-2335.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Venice chiropractor signing forms to opt-out children from wearing a mask in Sarasota County schools
Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Venice chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms, as school board limits who can sign them
Florida hospitals ‘cautiously optimistic’ as COVID cases dip slightly
WWSB Generic Stock 5
14-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in Bradenton

Latest News

Parents plan mask-less walk in to show discontent with mask mandate in Sarasota County schools.
Sarasota School say they have received somewhere between 1,700 and 2,000 mask mandates
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Sheriff: Brazilian man killed 3 Florida women 2 decades ago
FILE – A Florida man was charged with attempting to defraud the family of Rep. Matt Gaetz,...
Man accused of Gaetz extortion plot charged with wire fraud
Venice Farmers Market is back in business.
Venice Farmers market returns with new COVID precautions