Mote Marine and Laboratory rescues orphaned manatee calf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine and Laboratory was called to Venice after someone called in an orphaned manatee calf in Venice.

The female calf weighed 44 pounds ad was transported by Florida Fish and Wildlife to Zoo Tampa.

If you see a distressed or deceased manatee in the Sarasota or Manatee counties, call Mote’s 24/7 hotline at 888-345-2335.

