DOH-Manatee to close Palmetto COVID-19 vaccination site

Palmetto COVID testing and vaccination site.
Palmetto COVID testing and vaccination site.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County will close its COVID-19 vaccination site at the Palmetto bus station on Sept. 3.

Anyone seeking a vaccination should head to DOH-Manatee’s clinic on Sixth Avenue East instead.

DOH-Manatee continues to offer first, second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna brands of the vaccine, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson brand of the vaccine, to anyone ages 12 and up at no cost.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments are available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Call (941) 242-6646 to book an appointment.

Anyone who books an appointment for a vaccination is asked to download and complete a vaccination consent form. The form can be accessed at https://manatee.floridahealth.gov . Click on “Events” in the toolbar and the system will take you to the page with the form.

Anyone under age 18 who would like to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The clinic is located at 410 Sixth Avenue East in Bradenton.

