Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Delta to hire 1,500 new flight attendants

By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines is looking to hire 1,500 new flight attendants.

Applicants must have graduated high school or have their GED diploma and be at least 21 years old.

According to the airline, candidates also must be fully vaccinated before they start training.

Delta said these new hires are in addition to the 1,500 spots they’re already filling.

In all, the company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Venice chiropractor signing forms to opt-out children from wearing a mask in Sarasota County schools
Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Venice chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms, as school board limits who can sign them
Florida hospitals ‘cautiously optimistic’ as COVID cases dip slightly
WWSB Generic Stock 5
14-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in Bradenton

Latest News

Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows
in this areal photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand Isle,...
Hurricane Ida and aftermath in Louisiana
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Couple 'bills' wedding guest no-shows
Mote Marine and Laboratory
Mote Marine and Laboratory rescues orphaned manatee calf
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum