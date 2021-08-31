Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Family searching for answers in Wakulla County’s only unsolved homicide

In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder...
In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder of George ‘Jody’ Kilgore.(Kilgore family)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seven years after the brutal broad daylight stabbing of a Crawfordville man, his family is still searching for answers.

In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder of George ‘Jody’ Kilgore. It remains the only unsolved homicide case in Wakulla County.

Kilgore was found dead on his driveway on Oct. 6, 2014. He was an avid fisherman and small business owner who was a beloved son, brother, husband and father.

A $10,000 reward is offered for any information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be made to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS(8477).

Join us at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, as his widow speaks out for the first time. Former and current investigators shared key details on the case, including new evidence that could help nab a suspect.

Also, check out previous installments of WCTV’s ‘Unsolved Florida’:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a two-car crash early Monday morning
Woman dies in Charlotte County crash; DUI suspect faces charges
Jeffery Michael Reinke
Sarasota man arrested in hit-and-run crash
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Venice chiropractor signing forms to opt-out children from wearing a mask in Sarasota County schools
Manatee County Board enacts plan to close classrooms with COVID outbreaks
The latest forecast track for Hurricane Elsa.
Elsa gaining strength as bears down on Hispaniola; Florida still on guard

Latest News

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle
GF Default - Video: SMH, Venice Regional Approved For
SMH has 4 ICU beds remaining according to daily report
Lobster fishing will face restrictions to try to save whales
Chiropractor signs medical forms
Chiropractor signs medical forms