Tampa Police searching for suspects in fatal hit-and-run

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are searching for two suspects they say were involved in a fatal hit and run.

A bicyclist was riding westbound on 28th Avenue and turn into an intersection on 22nd Street where he was struck by a vehicle. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle returned and interacted with the victim for a short period of time before leaving the scene before police and EMS arrived.

The victim died at the hospital.

The vehicle is a possibly gold or beige Nissan Altima.

If you have any information or can identify these individuals, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc..

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.