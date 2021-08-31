Advertise With Us
Tampa Police searching for suspects in fatal hit-and-run

Fatal hit-and-run investigation in Tampa
Fatal hit-and-run investigation in Tampa(Tampa PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are searching for two suspects they say were involved in a fatal hit and run.

A bicyclist was riding westbound on 28th Avenue and turn into an intersection on 22nd Street where he was struck by a vehicle. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle returned and interacted with the victim for a short period of time before leaving the scene before police and EMS arrived.

The victim died at the hospital.

The vehicle is a possibly gold or beige Nissan Altima.

If you have any information or can identify these individuals, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc..

