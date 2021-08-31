SMH has 4 ICU beds remaining according to daily report

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In its Tuesday update, Sarasota Memorial Hospital is reporting 4 new deaths and only 4 beds left in its ICU.

The hospital is reporting 110 patients in ICU, which has 114 beds. SMH has a team of clinicians who monitor the census and public health indicators to determine if and when they need to increase ICU capacity.

SMH is reporting 272 COVID positive patients and 4 new deaths since Monday.

Here are those statistics:

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 802

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 272 (277 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 110 (no change from yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 68 (no change from yesterday)

% Unvaccinated COVID-positive patients in the hospital: 83%*

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 114

* Estimate based on vaccination status shared by patients or validated by an official source; this information is updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 16.9% (17.9% for week ending Aug. 27, 2021)Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 6,817 **Patients who have tested negative: 103,245 **

** Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2, 2020.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update ***

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 4,040 (4,002 yesterday)Patients treated/discharged: 4,910 (4,847 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}Patient deaths: 348 (344 yesterday)

