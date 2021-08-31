Sarasota man charged with impersonating police officer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was arrested Sunday for allegedly impersonating a police officer after attempting to stop another driver by activating a siren and flashing red lights in his SUV.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said a man was driving north on McIntosh Road near Bee Ridge Road at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, when he and his passenger heard what they believed to be a police siren behind them.

They noticed a black Chevrolet Suburban following them through the intersection of Lindwood Street when the Suburban activated noticeable white and red strobe lights and an audible siren. The victims pulled over on the side of the road, with the Suburban behind them, the arrest report said.

Once stopped, the Suburban abruptly drove away at high speed. The victims called 911 and began to follow the Suburban, eventually following it to an apartment on Hidden Lake Drive North.

Deputies arrived and identified the driver of the Suburban as 52-year-old Edward Joseph Correll. Deputies discovered Correll’s driver’s license has been suspended six times, most recently in June.

Deputies say Correll said he saw the victims run a red light and decided to “scare” them. Correll admitted turning on flashing white lights in his SUV’s grille, deputies say, but denied ever using a siren. While searching the Suburban, deputies discovered working red and white lights, and a functioning siren.

Correll was arrested and charged with false personation of a police officer.

