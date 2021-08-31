Rain chances increasing here due to Ida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The center of what is left of Ida continues to bring some heavy rain and flooding concerns to Tennessee through W. Virginia tonight. While the center continues to move father away from us the line of low pressure or trough left behind continues to move closer to the Suncoast and will be very close to us on Wednesday.

This trough will park over west central Florida on Wednesday and stick around through Friday before slipping out of here by the start of the Labor Day Weekend. Until the weekend we can expect considerable cloudiness at times along with a good chance for scattered storms moving in from the Gulf. With the winds out of the SW out ahead of this system we can expect an abundance of moisture to stack up in the atmosphere. This will bring some locally heavy rain at times as the storms roll through.

Rain chances going up next couple of days (WWSB)

Wednesday look for partly cloudy skies along with a 60% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms at anytime during the day. The high on Wednesday right around 88 degrees but will feel more like the upper 90′s during the early afternoon.

Thursday expect variable cloudiness along with a 70% chance for scattered storms with a high in the mid to upper 80′s.

Friday there is still a good chance for showers and thunderstorms at anytime during the day. These storms will be scattered so not everyone is going to get the rain but the folks who do will see some heavy rain at times.

This system fades away by Labor Day weekend and we start to transition back to a more normal summer pattern with only a few late day storms and highs around 90.

For boaters look for winds out of the west at 15 knots and seas running 2 to 4 feet and a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters. Look out for some coastal storms even in the morning. The storms will be moving from the SW to the NE.

In the tropics we are now tracking the 12th tropical depression of the season. It is way out in the far reaches of the eastern Atlantic. It will become tropical storm Larry and the possibly a cat. 2 storm by Friday as it moves to the WNW. This system is not going to bother anyone for at least the next 5 days. Kate has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to stay out over the central Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.