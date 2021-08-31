Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Ida’s still risky, Kate no threat, Africa could spawn Larry

Sand and debris are still covering much of Highway 90 following flooding and storm surge caused...
Sand and debris are still covering much of Highway 90 following flooding and storm surge caused by Hurricane Ida. Officials have closed the highway to non-official vehicles from Biloxi to Bay St. Louis.(WLOX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Ida’s remnants dumped rain from Gulf Coast states into New England on Tuesday, while Tropical Storm Kate swirled far from Atlantic shores and another tropical depression was brewing off the coast of Africa.

Ida, which weakened to a tropical depression with top sustained winds of 30 miles (48 kph), was centered over northern Mississippi and Tennessee, but the National Weather Service said flash flooding was most likely in central Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia and western Maryland, where 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 centimeters) could fall. Forecasters also warned of higher wind gusts, and said Ida was most likely to spawn tornadoes in eastern Alabama, western Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

Kate was loosely organized and should remain far from any shore in the central Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami reported. Forecasters said another tropical depression was forming off the coast of Africa, blowing across the Atlantic a couple of hundred miles west-southwest of the coast of Guinea.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a two-car crash early Monday morning
Woman dies in Charlotte County crash; DUI suspect faces charges
Jeffery Michael Reinke
Sarasota man arrested in hit-and-run crash
Manatee County Board enacts plan to close classrooms with COVID outbreaks
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Venice chiropractor signing forms to opt-out children from wearing a mask in Sarasota County schools
The latest forecast track for Hurricane Elsa.
Elsa gaining strength as bears down on Hispaniola; Florida still on guard

Latest News

Graphic
Dry to end to August - Rain returns September 1!!
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm August 30, 2021
Flood watches out for areas in its path
Ida still bringing flooding to SE U.S.
Watching 2 areas in the tropics
First Alert Weather - 6pm August 30, 2021